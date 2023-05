Manager Rocco Baldelli expects Gallo (leg) to be in the lineup Monday against the Dodgers, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old wanted to stay in after he appeared to tweak something while running out a grounder during the seventh inning of Sunday's win over the Cubs, but Baldelli played it safe by removing Gallo with the Twins already holding a six-run lead. He slugged his ninth homer of the season prior to his exit, and it appears the leg issue won't cause him to miss any time.