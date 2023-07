Gallo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

For the second day in a row, the lefty-hitting Gallo will head to the bench while the Twins oppose a left-handed starting pitcher. With fellow lefty hitter Alex Kirilloff joining Gallo on the bench, the Twins will deploy Donovan Solano at first base and Willi Castro in left field to counter Royals southpaw Austin Cox.