Gallo went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Saturday's 11-1 rout of the Cubs.

The slugger launched a three-run homer in the third inning of Hayden Wesneski, one of five Minnesota long balls on the day. Gallo snapped a 14-game homer drought with the performance, and since returning from a right intercostal strain in mid-April he's slashing .191/.329/.500 with a 32.9 percent strikeout rate. While the 29-year-old's power remains elite, Gallo is still an extreme batting average risk.