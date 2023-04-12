Gallo (intercostal) said Wednesday that he will report to Triple-A St. Paul to begin a rehab assignment with the affiliate in Indianapolis this weekend, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The Twins placed Gallo was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a right intercostal strain, but the outfielder is already feeling better, and his move to the IL appears to be out of precaution more than anything. Assuming he experiences no setbacks, Gallo looks like he'll have a good chance to come off the IL when first eligible Tuesday in Boston.