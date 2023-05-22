site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-joey-gallo-taking-seat-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Joey Gallo: Taking seat Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gallo is absent from the Twins' lineup for Monday's tilt versus the Giants, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Right-hander John Brebbia is serving as an opener, but left-hander Sean Manaea is likely in line for bulk relief, which is why Gallo is sitting. Willi Castro is in left field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read