Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters that Gallo has been dealing with soreness in his right side for a few days, and he'll undergo imaging before Saturday's game against the Astros, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Gallo was removed for Nick Gordon during Friday's extra-innings win because of the soreness. The Twins should know more about the extent of the injury after the results of the injury are available. A trip to the injured list can't be ruled out, but for now Gallo should be considered day-to-day.