Twins' Kaelen Culpepper: Joining big-league roster

The Twins will call up Culpepper from Triple-A St. Paul prior to Friday's game in Milwaukee, Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com reports.

Culpepper might have been promoted earlier this season had he not missed time with hand and glute injuries. He's healthy now, and will take over as the Twins' primary shortstop down the stretch. A first-round pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Culpepper has slashed .271/.367/.478 with 14 home runs, 17 stolen bases and a 39:64 BB:K over 74 contests this season with St. Paul.