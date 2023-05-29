The Twins reinstated Kepler (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Though Kepler landed on the IL on May 13 with the left hamstring strain, he was deemed ready to rejoin the big club without requiring a rehab assignment after he made steady progress in his running program over the past several days. He should immediately settle into a near-everyday role in right field, with his return likely to result in utility man Willi Castro losing out on some playing time. Prior to landing on the IL, Kepler was hitting .212 with six home runs, 17 runs and 14 RBI over 114 plate appearances on the season.