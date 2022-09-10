site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Max Kepler: Back in action Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Kepler (hip) is starting Saturday against the Guardians.
Kepler was out of the lineup for the last five games, but he appeared off the bench Friday and went 0-for-1. He'll start in right field and bat cleanup during Saturday's matchup.
