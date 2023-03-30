Kepler is starting in left field and batting leadoff Opening Day at Kansas City. Kepler's use in the leadoff spot is more than a one-day assignment, manager Rocco Baldelli told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Joey Gallo appeared set to hit leadoff based on his use in late spring lineups and could alternate the leadoff spot based on matchups. Kepler also hits better (3-for-10) against Opening Day starter Zack Greinke than Gallo (0-for-17). Minnesota's batting order and leadoff spot could be in flux much of the season as Baldelli may play matchups each day. Kepler may also get the leadoff nod because he hit .382 in spring training with a 1.094 OPS. He missed a few days with a sore hip last week, but returned and played in the final few games of spring training.