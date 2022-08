Kepler went 3-for-4 with one double, one RBI and one run scored in Monday's win over the Royals.

Kepler broke out of an 0-for-27 skid since returning from the injured list in a big way Monday, recording three hits to help Minnesota record the win. The Twins' outfielder has been a letdown so far, but he has underperformed both his xBA and his xSLG by 46 points. For fantasy managers seeking outfield help, Kepler could be a sneaky buy-low candidate to plug into lineups down the stretch.