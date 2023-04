Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Kepler (knee) could be available to pinch-hit Friday against the Astros, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Kepler hasn't appeared in a game since Monday due to patellar tendinitis in his right knee, but he has responded well to some running and is seemingly going to be able to avoid the injured list. Trevor Larnach, Michael Taylor and Joey Gallo are starting across the outfield Friday for Minnesota.