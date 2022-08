Manager Rocco Baldelli said Thursday that it's "possible" Kepler (toe) is activated from the 10-day injured list sometime this weekend, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Kepler has been running, hitting and throwing recently and felt good after working in the outfield Wednesday. The 29-year-old is eligible to return as early as Saturday, and he's closing in on his activation. Once Kepler is reinstated from the injured list, he should reclaim regular playing time in the Twins' outfield.