Kepler, who is out of the lineup Tuesday in Milwaukee, is considered day-to-day after being diagnosed with a mildly displaced fracture of his right pinky toe, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old suffered the injury Sunday when he was hit by a pitch, and he may be able to avoid a trip to the injured list since it's not in a weight-bearing part of his foot. Kepler will test things out over the next couple days to determine whether or not he'll be able to play through the injury.