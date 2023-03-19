Kepler was removed from Sunday's spring game against Atlanta due to left hip tightness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kepler went 0-for-1 before being replaced in the field after the third inning. The 30-year-old was the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason but has remained in Minnesota, and he's hit well during spring training with a .360/.448/.720 slash line and two home runs. It's unclear if the hip issue will affect his availability for Opening Day, which is less than two weeks away.