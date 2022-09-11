Kepler was removed ahead of the third inning of Sunday's game against the Guardians due to an apparent aggravation of his prior hip injury, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Kepler had missed five games in a row due to the hip issue before he returned to the lineup Saturday as the Twins' starting right fielder, going 0-for-5 in Minnesota's 6-4 loss. He struck out in his lone at-bat Sunday before heading to the bench Sunday, with Gilberto Celestino coming on to replace him. Kepler can be viewed as day-to-day heading into the Twins' next game Tuesday versus Kansas City.