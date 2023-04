Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Kepler will have and MRI performed on his right knee, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.

The scan will be done as a precaution, and the team doesn't expect for Kepler's knee injury to become a long-term issue. The 30-year-old outfielder is currently just 2-for-16 at the plate with a home run and a walk through four games.