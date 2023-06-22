Kepler went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in a 5-4 extra-inning win against Boston on Wednesday.

Kepler produced Minnesota's first run of the contest with an RBI single in the second inning and swatted a solo shot in the sixth. It was the second straight game with a long ball for the veteran outfielder, and he's already matched his homer total over 115 games last season with nine through 48 contests in 2023. Kepler has struggled overall with a .200 batting average on the campaign, though 14 of his 31 hits have gone for extra bases.