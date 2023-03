Kepler went 2-for-3 with his first home run of spring training in Monday's win over the Yankees. He's hitting .400 (8-for-20) this spring.

Kepler was the subject of trade talk over the winter, but he looks set to begin the season as the starting right fielder. He's a candidate to benefit from the ban on shifts since he's a pull hitter who hits too many ground balls. His 2019 season (when he hit 36 home runs) featured a Pull% of 50.8 percent compared to just 41.7 percent last season.