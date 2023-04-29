site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-max-kepler-homers-amid-hot-streak | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Max Kepler: Homers amid hot streak
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kepler went 1-for-2 with a homer, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 8-6 victory over the Royals.
Kepler has started to heat up since returning from the injured list in mid-April for a sore knee. He's hitting .305 (11-for-36) with two home runs in his last 10 games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 12 min read