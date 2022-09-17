Kepler was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist sprain Saturday, retroactive to Sept. 14, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kepler missed the last four games due to a leg contusion, and he's apparently also dealing with a wrist injury that will keep him sidelined for at least another week. Since the move was backdated to Wednesday, he'll be eligible to return as early as next weekend. Matt Wallner was called up as part of a move to provide an extra outfielder for the Twins in Kepler's absence.