Kepler (not injury related) was placed on the restricted list Friday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Twins are headed to Toronto for a three-game series against the Blue Jays this weekend, and it appears Kepler is unvaccinated and unable to enter Canada. He should be back for the following series against the Yankees, which begins Tuesday. Kyle Garlick and Nick Gordon could receive more playing time in the outfield this weekend for Minnesota with Kepler unavailable.