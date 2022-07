Kepler was removed from Sunday's game at Detroit after being hit by a pitch in the left foot, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Kepler reached via a fielder's choice and came around to score during the opening frame, and he was lifted for a pinch runner after being struck by a pitch during the third inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Minnesota has a scheduled day off Monday, so he'll have a day to recover ahead of Tuesday's series opener in Milwaukee.