The Twins announced that Kepler was removed after two innings of Sunday's game against the Guardians due to a right leg contusion, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The diagnosis comes as positive news, as Kepler was feared to have suffered an aggravation of the hip injury that kept him out of the lineup for five games before he returned to the starting nine in Saturday's loss. According to Helfand, Kepler suffered the bruised leg during his lone plate appearance of the day, when he fouled a ball off himself. He can be considered day-to-day heading into the Twins' series opener with the Royals on Tuesday.