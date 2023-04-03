site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Max Kepler: Leaves with trainer
Kepler left Monday's game against the Marlins with an apparent injury, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Kepler appeared to hurt himself while hustling down the first base line before leaving with a trainer. The outfielder has been replaced by Kyle Farmer.
