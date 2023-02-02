Minnesota plans to move forward with Kepler on the roster after the Twins didn't find enough interest on the trade market, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Kepler seemingly was on the way out of Minnesota after the Twins signed Joey Gallo, but Hayes writes that trade interest in Kepler "hasn't been there" and the team now plans to hang on to the veteran outfielder. The trade of Luis Arraez did free up more playing time, and it's probably not a bad idea to keep Kepler around given Gallo's uncertain outlook and the injury history with Alex Kirilloff.