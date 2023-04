An MRI showed Kepler has patellar tendinitis in his right knee, MLB.com reports. "Nothing major on there," manager Rocco Baldelli said. "We'll see how he shows up tomorrow."

Kepler had to leave Monday's contest after feeling something in his right knee when he landed on the first-base bag. He did not play Tuesday. It would be surprising to see Kepler play Wednesday with the Twins set to have an off day Thursday.