Kepler went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Sunday's victory over the White Sox.
Kepler recorded his fourth multi-hit game in his last eight with two base hits Sunday. The stretch has increased his season average from .225 to .232 as he is starting to look healthy again after slashing .141/.179/.188 in his first 17 games after returning from the IL with a toe injury. He appears locked into the middle of manager Rocco Baldelli's lineup and could be valuable in deeper fantasy formats down the stretch.