Twins' Max Kepler: Not starting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Kepler (toe) is not starting Tuesday's game in Milwaukee, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Kepler bruised his toe on a HBP during Sunday's game. It's unclear whether he's unavailable to play Tuesday, or if he's just sitting with a lefty on the mound for Milwaukee.
