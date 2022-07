Kepler (toe) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres.

The 29-year-old is out of the starting nine for the third straight game while dealing with a displaced fracture of his right pinkie toe. Kepler is considered day-to-day for now since the injury is believed to be mild, but a trip to the injured list is also likely being considered. Gilberto Celestino will start in right field Friday.