Twins' Max Kepler: Plays in minor league game
RotoWire Staff
Mar 24, 2023
Kepler (hip) played in a minor league game Thursday, MLB.com reports.
Kepler was removed from Sunday's spring game against Atlanta due to left hip tightness. However, it doesn't sound like the injury is serious and he's expected to play in another minor league game Friday.
