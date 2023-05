Kepler was removed from Thursday's win over the Padres due to a leg cramp, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Kepler looked a bit uncomfortable while running down the first base line in the bottom of the seventh inning, just after tying the game with an RBI fielder's choice. It doesn't sound like anything too serious. Consider him day-to-day heading into the Twins' three-game weekend series against the Cubs.