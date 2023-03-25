Kepler (hip) started in right field and went 1-for 2 in Saturday's spring training loss to Atlanta. He's hitting .357 (10-for-28) with two home runs this spring.

Kepler was removed from Sunday's spring game against Atlanta due to left hip tightness, but it shouldn't be an issue for Opening Day. Kepler was the subject of trade talk over the winter, but he looks set to begin the season as the starting right fielder. He's a candidate to benefit from the ban on shifts since he's a pull hitter who hits too many ground balls. His 2019 season (when he hit 36 home runs) featured a Pull% of 50.8 percent compared to just 41.7 percent last season.