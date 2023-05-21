Kepler (hamstring) ran at 70 percent before Friday's game against the Angels, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kepler has been on the injured list since last Saturday after suffering a left hamstring strain. The outfielder doesn't have a clear timeline, but the fact he's already running is a positive development in his chance to return relatively soon. The question will be whether Kepler will need a rehab assignment before he's able to patrol the outfield for the Twins. Either way, it sounds like he has a chance to help the team before June.