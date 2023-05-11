Kepler went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and three total runs scored in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Padres.

Kepler made an early impact with a solo shot in the first inning. He also doubled and scored on a Carlos Correa double in the third. In the 11th, Kepler was the initial runner and scored the winning run on an Alex Kirilloff single. After going 0-for-8 over his last two games, this was a strong bounce-back for Kepler, who has swatted three of his six homers this year over his last five contests. He's slashing .223/.312/.468 with 13 RBI, 17 runs scored and no stolen bases through 109 plate appearances.