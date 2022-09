The Twins scratched Kepler from the lineup ahead of Monday's game against the Yankees due to hip tightness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

According to Helfand, Kepler is expected to be available off the bench, so his hip issue looks to be a day-to-day concern. Kyle Garlick was a late addition to the lineup and will cover right field and bat sixth in Kepler's stead.