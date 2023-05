Kepler (hamstring) will be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Kepler has been on the IL since May 13 due to a strained left hamstring, and he'll be able to rejoin the Twins without a rehab assignment. Prior to his absence, he hit .212 with six homers, 17 runs and 14 RBI over 28 games. Kyle Garlick and Matt Wallner will be sent down to make room for Kepler and Royce Lewis (knee).