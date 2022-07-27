Kepler (toe) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kepler will be on the bench for the second straight game with a displaced fracture of his right pinkie toe, but the injury is viewed as mild and isn't on a weight-bearing part of his foot. With that in mind, the Twins are holding out hope that Kepler won't require a trip to the injured list, but he'll likely need to show some improvement coming out of Thursday's off day to avoid being deactivated. Kyle Garlick will pick up a second straight start in the corner outfield Wednesday in Kepler's stead.