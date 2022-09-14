site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Max Kepler: Takes seat again
RotoWire Staff
Kepler (leg) isn't starting Wednesday against the Royals.
Kepler continues to deal with a right leg contusion and will be held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Jake Cave will take over in right field and bat eighth.
