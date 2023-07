Kepler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

The Twins are going with a right-handed-heavy lineup to counter Orioles southpaw Cole Irvin, so Kepler and fellow left-handed hitters Joey Gallo and Edouard Julien will head to the bench. Willi Castro and Alex Kirilloff will serve as the Twins' starters in the corner outfield in place of Kepler and Gallo.