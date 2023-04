Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters after Friday's win against the Astros that the team is unsure if Kepler (knee) will be ready to play Saturday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Kepler did not play again Friday as he's been out since Monday due to tendinitis in his right knee. The Twins also lost Joey Gallo (side) during Friday's extra-innings victory, so depth is a bit of an issue in the outfield. If Kepler can't play a trip to the injured list can't be ruled out.