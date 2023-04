Kepler likely won't start Tuesday against the Marlins, but he will test his sore knee on the field before the game, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kepler left Monday's game after feeling something in his right knee when he hit the first base bag while running out a hit. The Twins don't expect it to be a long-term issue. Kepler went 2-for-3 with a solo home run prior to suffering the injury.