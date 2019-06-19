Twins' Sean Poppen: Contract purchased by Twins

Poppen's contract was selected by the Twins on Wednesday.

Poppen owns an excellent 1.55 ERA in four starts and one relief appearances for Triple-A Rochester this season, striking out a strong 29.1 percent of opposing batters while walking slightly too many (10.3 percent). He appears to be up as a reliever, with Blake Parker landing on the Family Medical Emergency List in a corresponding move. His next major-league appearance will be his first.

Our Latest Stories