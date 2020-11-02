The Giants declared Heineman a free agent Sunday, Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America reports.
Heineman served as the Giants' Opening Day catcher, but he was unseated by Chadwick Tromp for the top job by midseason before both backstops fell behind top prospect Joey Bart in the pecking order. With Buster Posey (personal) poised to return from the restricted list to join Bart as the Giants' catching options in 2021, San Francisco outrighted Heineman off the 40-man roster over the weekend. He'll now be free to join another organization that's looking to shore up its depth behind the dish.