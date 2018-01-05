Wilson signed a contract to play on the LG Twins of the Korea Baseball Organization in 2018, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

The 28-year-old righty was recently outrighted off the Orioles' 40-man roster, which is a bad sign for any aspiring starting pitcher. Instead of laboring in the minors, he took the security of a guaranteed deal overseas. He has a career 5.02 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 145.1 MLB innings.