Tyler Wilson: To play in KBO
Wilson signed a contract to play on the LG Twins of the Korea Baseball Organization in 2018, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
The 28-year-old righty was recently outrighted off the Orioles' 40-man roster, which is a bad sign for any aspiring starting pitcher. Instead of laboring in the minors, he took the security of a guaranteed deal overseas. He has a career 5.02 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 145.1 MLB innings.
