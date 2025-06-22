Houser allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks over 6.1 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Blue Jays. He struck out four.

Houser continues to impress early in his tenure with the White Sox. The right-hander has to allow more than three runs in a start while delivering quality starts in five of his first six outings. Houser's ERA sits at 2.27 through his first 35.2 innings with a 1.26 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB. Houser is tentatively scheduled to face the Giants at home in his next outing.