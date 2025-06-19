White Sox's Adrian Houser: Goes on paternity list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox placed Houser on the paternity list Thursday.
By rule, Houser will miss the next 1-to-3 games. According to Jack Ankony of SI.com, Houser is still expected to pitch this weekend in Toronto when his next turn through the rotation comes up, though it's not yet clear which day he'll start.
