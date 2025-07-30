White Sox's Adrian Houser: Scratched from Wednesday's start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Houser is no longer starting Wednesday's game versus the Phillies.
Houser is on the trade block, and while he has not be dealt anywhere at this point, the White Sox are holding him out in anticipation of the righty being moved before Thursday's deadline, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. The White Sox should have more on the right-hander soon. Tyler Alexander is now starting Wednesday against Philadelphia.
