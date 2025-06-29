Houser (3-2) earned the win over San Francisco on Saturday, allowing four hits and issuing one walk while striking out five batters over seven scoreless innings.

Houser got one measly run of support, but that was all he needed, as the right-hander spun another impressive outing. The veteran hurler was efficient in tossing 88 pitches (62 of which were strikes) across his seven frames, and he fired a first-pitch strike to 18 of the 25 batters he faced. Houser lowered his ERA to 1.90 on the campaign, and he's now recorded a quality start in six of his seven appearances. While he doesn't have a great track record and is not a big source of strikeouts -- he has 31 across 42.2 innings this year -- Houser has put himself on fantasy radars with his unexpected level of success to begin his White Sox tenure.