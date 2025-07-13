White Sox's Cam Booser: Activated and optioned
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox reinstated Booser (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
Initially placed on the IL on June 20 due to a left shoulder strain, Booser will stick around with Charlotte after he completed a two-appearance rehab assignment with the affiliate earlier in the week. Prior to being shut down with the injury, Booser had been working in a middle relief role for Chicago, logging one win, seven holds and one save while pitching to a 5.11 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 24.2 innings.
